Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

