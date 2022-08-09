Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 23 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.35 on Tuesday, reaching $716.62. 8,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,252. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

