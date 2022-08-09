Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Roper Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:ROP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $429.27. 3,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.56 and its 200-day moving average is $434.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.