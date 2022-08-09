Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $429.27. 3,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.56 and its 200-day moving average is $434.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

