DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.43 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of DD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. 7,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
