DXdao Market Cap Reaches $22.24 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $4,652.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $450.99 or 0.01970578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00533208 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004525 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00288935 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

