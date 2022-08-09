DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 7.0 %

DXPE opened at $31.85 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $593.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.00.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

About DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

