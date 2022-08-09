DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
DXP Enterprises Stock Down 7.0 %
DXPE opened at $31.85 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $593.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.00.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
