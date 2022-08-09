Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. 16,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.