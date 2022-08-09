eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $66.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 249,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

