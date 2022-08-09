Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $24.66

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $22.79. Ebix shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 4,042 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBIX. StockNews.com raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

