EchoLink Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (EKO) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $46,142.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00129019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063710 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

EchoLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

