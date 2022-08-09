Edgeware (EDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $456,767.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Edgeware has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $456,767.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

