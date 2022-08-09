EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $90,779.11 and $14,333.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDUCare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

