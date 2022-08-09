eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
eHealth Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,135. eHealth has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
