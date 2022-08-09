Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,952. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 864,282 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

