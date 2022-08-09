Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 185,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

