Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556,207 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold makes up approximately 2.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Eldorado Gold worth $69,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 295,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

About Eldorado Gold

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 58,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

