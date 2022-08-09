Electric Vehicle Zone Market Cap Reaches $15.70 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and $974,712.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

