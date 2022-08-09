Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

