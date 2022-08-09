Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 87,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,921. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

