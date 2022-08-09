Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Energizer Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ENR opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 252.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 558,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $18,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

