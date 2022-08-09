Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Enerplus has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.4 %

Enerplus stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enerplus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,117.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 870,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enerplus by 656.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 140,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

