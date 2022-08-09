Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.58. Enovix shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 72,942 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Enovix Stock Up 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,669,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $790,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

