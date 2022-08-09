Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the quarter. Enviva accounts for approximately 3.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth $69,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enviva news, CFO Shai Even purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $253,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,130 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,800.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. 2,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,778. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

