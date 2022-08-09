Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Insider Activity

Equinix Stock Performance

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $697.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

