Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $697.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $660.57 and a 200-day moving average of $691.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Equinix by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.