Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.58.
CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
