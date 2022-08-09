ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. 81,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,249. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

