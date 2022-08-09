ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.
ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. 81,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,249. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
