ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,249. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.