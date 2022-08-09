Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,461 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,740. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.29%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

