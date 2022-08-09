Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,750 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,676 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.