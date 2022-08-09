Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Lands’ End worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LE opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $514.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

