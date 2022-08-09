Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $52,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

VMC opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average is $169.46. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

