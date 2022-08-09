Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Amtech Systems worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,500,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,203,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 387,739 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $22,230,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
