Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Amtech Systems worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,500,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,203,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 387,739 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $22,230,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

