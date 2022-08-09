Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Upwork worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,516,000 after acquiring an additional 126,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Upwork by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,576,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 180,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,349.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

