Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CLR opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

