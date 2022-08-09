Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $101,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.14.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VOXX. DA Davidson cut their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 359,867 shares of company stock worth $2,889,778 over the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

