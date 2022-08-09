Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Barclays cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Shares of CRSP opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

