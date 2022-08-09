Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 303,719 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303,719 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 152,775 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 152,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

