Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. 841,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 80,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.