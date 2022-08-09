Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.6-111.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.52 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Everbridge Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 841,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,220. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

