Evercore ISI Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $85.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. 5,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 2.02. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $45,937,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,368,070. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.