Evercore ISI Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $81.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. 14,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,077. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

