Evercore ISI Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $91.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,202. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 767.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

