Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Benchmark

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,691. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

