Exeedme Price Hits $0.0736 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $233,188.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

