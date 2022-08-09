Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.