eXp World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

eXp World Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 6,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,137. eXp World has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,037,130.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,037,130.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,708,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,069,416. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eXp World by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in eXp World by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

