eXp World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 6,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,137. eXp World has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,037,130.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,037,130.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,708,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,069,416. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eXp World by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in eXp World by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

