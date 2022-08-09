Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 506,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,482 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 62,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NYSE XOM opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

