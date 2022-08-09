Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 506,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45,482 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 62,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 900.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 63,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

