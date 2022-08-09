FairGame Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $207,685.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001532 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00158241 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00057948 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007121 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.